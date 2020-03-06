Steven C. Nordstrom, 66, Mandan, passed away March 1, 2020 at Benedictine Living Center, Garrison. There will be a graveside service noon Wednesday, March 11, at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Steven Nordstrom, the son of Mary Dean and Norman Nordstrom was born May 13, 1953 in Bismarck. He attended school in both Bismarck and Minneapolis, Minn.

After graduating high school, Steven enlisted into the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served his country for four years working on the Nike Missile System.

Steven had several hobbies that he enjoyed including basketball, fishing, car racing and riding motorcycles. His favorite motorcycle was his black Harley Davidson. He said if he could have one wish granted it would be to have a motorcycle again.

Steven was a true lover of music. He enjoyed going to concerts any chance he could. His favorite groups included the Rolling Stones, The Doors, and The Beatles. He could often be heard singing the chorus to The Doors song “Hello, I love you.”

Steven was beloved by the staff and residents of Benedictine Living Community of Garrison. He enjoyed his time in the Coffee Hub socializing with everyone.