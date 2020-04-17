× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steven Earl Gilbertson, Bismarck, passed away Tuesday March 31, 2020 after battling cancer.

Steve was born April 27, 1948 in Hillsboro to Earl and Blenda (Skansgaard) Gilbertson. He married Pam Little in 1977; they had two children Dani (Aaron) Mcking and Anne (Frank) Artavia. He married Miriam Boyd in 1996; she had Mike (Mary) Boyd, Kristin (Corey) Chorne, and Taya (Chris) Fosland.

Steve loved golf, baseball, hockey and football. He enjoyed attending his grandkids sporting events.

Preceding him in death was his wife Miriam and his father Earl.

Survivors include his mother Blenda Gilbertson, sister Susan (Charles) Kilgore, both of Fargo. His children mentioned above and grandchildren, Chase, Zane, Ethan, Ariella, Gabriel, Julianna, Alexa (Jesse), Kascaundra (Kevin), Tyler, Tanner, Tjaden, Drew, Noah, Alec, and Abby. Plus his seven great-grandchildren.

Please see Celebrating Steve Gilbertson on Facebook for more. Memorial service to be announced.

To plant a tree in memory of Steven Gilbertson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.