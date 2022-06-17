BISMARCK - Steven Edward Vermaas was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on December 25, 1952 to parents Norman Vermaas and Hazel (Norris) Vermaas. He was raised in Lincoln, and in adulthood he made homes in various towns in Nebraska and both of the Dakotas. He loved writing, visual arts, riding motorcycles, and the Black Hills of South Dakota. Steven passed away in his home in Bismarck, North Dakota on June 7, 2022 at the age of 69.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents: Norman Vermaas and Hazel (Norris) Vermaas; and his brother, Roger Vermaas.

He is survived by his sister, Cheryl Adams (partner Paul) of Jaffrey, New Hampshire; son, Julian Vermaas (wife Khadija) of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughter, Andee Vorel of Omaha, Nebraska; daughter, Jane Cox (husband Todd) of Lincoln, Nebraska; son, Bruce Vermaas (fiance Ayla) of Bismarck, North Dakota; and daughter, Kylie Kost (husband Tristan) of Bismarck, North Dakota; as well as many grandchildren; two nephews; and a niece.

Steven's children honored him in a private memorial in the Black Hills of South Dakota. No public service will be held.