Steven Bachmeier

Steven M. Bachmeier, 62, West Fargo, formerly of Minot, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, in his home in West Fargo.

Steven Michael Bachmeier was born Oct. 26, 1957, the son of Philip and Opal (Mitzel) Bachmeier, in Minot.

Steven is survived by: parents, Philip and Opal Bachmeier, Fargo; brother, Kevin (Julie) Bachmeier, Maplewood, Minn.; sisters, Candice (Clyde) Johnson, Grand Forks, Pam (Dan) Hildebrand, Bismarck, and Tammy (late Doug) Schenck, Moorhead, Minn.

Celebrating the Life of Steven: (due to the coronavirus pandemic)

A private family Mass of Christian burial by invitation will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Minot.

A public graveside service will be held at 11:35 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at Rosehill Memorial Park, Minot, in Section 27. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, please observe social distancing.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Sanford Hospice in Fargo or to the Souris Valley Animal Shelter in Minot.

The service will be video recorded for the public to view and can be accessed by going to YouTube.

Those wishing to sign the online register and share memories may access the online obituaries section at www.thompsonlarson.com.

