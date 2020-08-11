Stephen Schafer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stephen A. Schafer, 66, Las Vegas, died in the care of hospice Aug. 10, 2020, after a short battle from a cancer diagnosis a few weeks earlier.

Stephen was born Dec. 12, 1953, in Bismarck. He was the son of Irene L. Schafer and Tony L. Schafer. He graduated from Dickinson High School in 1972, and went on to graduate from North Dakota State School of Science in 1974. Steve had one daughter named Christine.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his family and friends. He and friends dabbled in a few adventures gold prospecting in the Black Hills.

Stephen moved to Las Vegas in 2002 to live in a warmer climate, where he designed swimming pools, and worked for GE Locomotive on rebuilds. He retired from GE in 2014.

Stephen is survived by his daughter Christy; mother Irene; brother Greg (Lorna); sister Nickie; nephews Allan, Carl and TJ; nieces Ashley and Alyssa. He was preceded in death by his father Tony.

A big thank you to Nathan Adelson Hospice (Las Vegas) helping Steve through his last few days. After cremation, the immediate family will have a small ceremony at a future date.

Donations to a local hospice, or cancer charity in Stephen's name are appreciated.

