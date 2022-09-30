Stella Viola Kehn

BISMARCK - Stella Viola Kehn, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully at the age of 98 on September 22, 2022 at the Baptist Home in Bismarck. Graveside Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hurdsfield, ND.

Stella was born on December 15, 1923, in Harvey, ND to Selma (Thompson) and Peter Lindborg. She had one sister, Mildred (Lindborg) Orner and one brother, Alf Lindborg. She grew up in Hurdsfield and graduated from Hurdsfield High School in 1941. She moved to Fargo after graduation and worked at the Fargo Country Club. She later moved back to Hurdsfield where she was a teacher at a country school.

Stella married Clifford Kehn on July 25, 1943, at the Lutheran Parsonage in Woodworth, ND. They farmed until 1950, then moved into Hurdsfield where they operated a café and raised their four children. She loved traveling with her husband in the summer where he worked construction, meeting new people and made many lifelong friends. She was a member of the Hurdsfield Lutheran Church and WELCA, served on the church council and sang in the choir. She enjoyed writing a weekly Hurdsfield news column for the Harvey Herald, assisting with all the school reunions, always eager to help with community events, whether making a hot dish for an event or cleaning the local park, enjoying the fellowship. Mom loved meeting her friends for daily coffee at the café and Dairy King. She always wanted to look her best, dressing classy, having her makeup and hair in place. Stella moved to Bismarck in 2012 with her sister to be closer to family, she resided at the Baptist Home for the past year.

Stella is survived by one son, Ken (Judy) Kehn, Gillette, WY, three daughters, Bonny (Brett) Weaver, Newcastle, WY, Kathy Mertz, Bismarck and Cindy (Rick) Lunn, Bismarck. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, Brendon (Stephanie) Weaver, Lander, WY, Robin {Dan} Baker, Gillette, WY, Brady (Heather) Weaver, Bismarck, Marni (Jamie) Pfeifer, Fargo and Shawn (Karissa) Mertz, Bismarck and her great grandchildren, Matisse and Pruitt, Lander WY, Garrett and Ryan, Gillette WY, Hannah, Minneapolis, Ben and Libby, Bismarck, Noah, Sophia and Owen, Fargo and Savanna and Gunnar, Bismarck, and many special nieces and nephews.

She is reunited in Heaven with her husband, Cliff, parents, Selma and Peter, her brother Alf and sister Mildred, brother-in-law Milford, and son-in-law, Tim Mertz. Memorials are preferred to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery or Hurdsfield Community Center. Arrangements with Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey, ND.