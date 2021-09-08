State Obituaries - Sept. 8, 2021

ANTLER -- Bruce Hanson, 69.
BALTA -- Keith Axtmann, 70.
BEACH -- Joseph Bragg Jr., 70; James Muckle, 94.
BOTTINEAU -- Estelle Jelleberg, 93.
CARRINGTON -- James Frederickson, 73; Duwayne Hoyt, 91.
CASSELTON -- Bonnie Ringstad, 76.
COOPERSTOWN -- Helen Bakko, 82; Zella Taxdahl, 85.
DICKINSON -- Kathleen Bacon, 72; Donn Greenwood, 55; Herbert Kleinwaechter, 84; Earl Yorgensen, 68.
EDINBURG -- Bernice Flanagan, 84.
FARGO -- Oryce Carlson, 85; Paul Gisvold, 62; Mildred Nelson, 94,; Douglas Odegaard Sr., 91; John Riemann, 93; Ernest Surerus Jr., 92; Peggy Swensen, 83; John Thorpe Two Hearts, 38; Marlys Visby, 80; Barbara Weigel, 90; Myron Weltikol, 59.
FINLEY -- Larry Rockneberg, 71.
GILBY -- Eugene Magalong, 67.
GRAND FORKS -- Raymond Bohlman, 91; Dan Dorsher, 63; James Everson, 66; Ruth Humble, 93; George Litzinger, 79; Judy Lokensgard, 84; Deanna Melby, 74; Karen Peach, 88; Joseph Peterka, 74.
GRASSY BUTTE -- Connie Kukla, 75.
HILLSBORO -- Ruth Henka, 102.
JAMESTOWN -- Roxanne Anderson, 84; Doloras Batsch, 89; Scott Hoggarth, 54; Penny Huebner, 72; Rickie Mickelson, 67; Charles Tanata, 87; Myron Mosolf, 71.
KENMARE -- Judy Emmel, 71.
LANGDON -- Gary Christianson, 84; Martha Henderson, 95.
MINOT -- Julie Benson, 65; Yvonne Bursau, 85; Dale Humphreys, 85; Gerald Koland, 77; Dennis McIlroy, 60; Bruce Schwan, 70.
MOHALL -- Kenneth Haarsager, 69.
PARK RIVER -- E.J. "Jack" Larson, 91.
PEKIN -- Alice Rude, 80.
REYNOLDS -- Kenneth Knutson, 70.
ROCK LAKE -- Helen Knutt, 83.
RUGBY -- Irene Hager, 99; Walter Schmaltz, 86.
TIOGA -- Conley Eide, 70.
TOLNA -- Verna Gleason, 89.
VALLEY CITY -- Dale Hanson, 85; Arlene Simpson, 95.
WATFORD CITY -- Gladys Wisness, 103.
WEST FARGO -- Roberto Balboa, 53; Joseph Barta, 83; Gordy Ferkul, 65; Eunice Hackey, 88; Linda Logan, 72; Gregory Nelson, 68; Idona Wetch, 97.
WILLISTON -- Les Colebank, 87; Kenneth Johnson, 83; Richard Ludwig, 73.
WIMBLEDON -- Markus Mueller, 49.
WYNDMERE -- Olaf Breden Jr., 86.