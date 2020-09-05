State Obituaries - Sept. 5

BOTTINEAU -- Alice Ihla, 99.
CAVALIER -- Beverly Pegg, 82.
DEVILS LAKE -- Denise C. Bjergaard, 48; Donald L. Froelich, 92; Suzanne Miller Loken, 76.
DICKINSON -- Donald E. Harris, 86.
ELLENDALE -- Aaron Kindelspire, 41.
FARGO -- Abraham Ocone, 61; Phyllis Rustad, 75.
FORDVILLE -- Donald R. Kiefat, 68.
FORT TOTTEN -- Edward S. Hill, 53; Wyatt Solwey-Ross, 21.
GRAND FORKS -- Lowell Nelson Sr., 89.
WILLISTON -- Edith Rutter, 106.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.