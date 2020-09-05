 Skip to main content
State Obituaries - Sept. 5

BOTTINEAU -- Alice Ihla, 99. 

CAVALIER -- Beverly Pegg, 82. 

DEVILS LAKE -- Denise C. Bjergaard, 48; Donald L. Froelich, 92; Suzanne Miller Loken, 76. 

DICKINSON -- Donald E. Harris, 86. 

ELLENDALE -- Aaron Kindelspire, 41. 

FARGO -- Abraham Ocone, 61; Phyllis Rustad, 75. 

FORDVILLE -- Donald R. Kiefat, 68. 

FORT TOTTEN -- Edward S. Hill, 53; Wyatt Solwey-Ross, 21. 

GRAND FORKS -- Lowell Nelson Sr., 89. 

WILLISTON -- Edith Rutter, 106. 

