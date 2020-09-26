State Obituaries - Sept. 26

BELCOURT -- Peter Poitra, 81.
BOWMAN -- William Lambourn, 94.
BURLINGTON -- Keith Herrmann, 76.
DICKINSON -- Philip Dukart, 93.
FARGO -- Meredith Golde, 77; Harry Henry, 83; Rosemary Raastad, 74; Esther Tang, 83; Evelyn VanLishout, 97.
GRAND FORKS -- Alvin Perkerewicz, 76.
JAMESTOWN -- Viola Seitz, 90.
MINOT -- Dennis Schmidt, 80; Richard Soberg, 70.
PARSHALL -- June Lockwood, 80.
VALLEY CITY -- Theresa Maravilla, 58.
WEST FARGO -- Kevin Babcock, 63.
