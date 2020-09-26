 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Obituaries - Sept. 26

State Obituaries - Sept. 26

{{featured_button_text}}

BELCOURT -- Peter Poitra, 81.

BOWMAN -- William Lambourn, 94.

BURLINGTON -- Keith Herrmann, 76.

DICKINSON -- Philip Dukart, 93. 

FARGO -- Meredith Golde, 77; Harry Henry, 83; Rosemary Raastad, 74; Esther Tang, 83; Evelyn VanLishout, 97.

GRAND FORKS -- Alvin Perkerewicz, 76.

JAMESTOWN -- Viola Seitz, 90.

MINOT -- Dennis Schmidt, 80; Richard Soberg, 70.

PARSHALL -- June Lockwood, 80.

VALLEY CITY -- Theresa Maravilla, 58.

WEST FARGO -- Kevin Babcock, 63.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News