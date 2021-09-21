 Skip to main content
State Obituaries - Sept. 21, 2021
State Obituaries - Sept. 21, 2021

BEACH -- Virginia Bares, 77.

BOTTINEAU -- June Stratton, 93.

CANDO -- Joyce Bjornstad, 97; LaVonne Wagenman, 85.

FARGO -- Hazel Campbell, 82; Leslie Hall, 69; Joan Mulkern, 89.

GRAND FORKS -- Roy Thibert, 94.

MINOT -- MaryAnn Bakken, 78; Helen Iverson, 86; Dorraine Lemon, 86; Rod Olson, 82; Bernice Pozarnsky, 93.

PARK RIVER -- Richard Holand, 84.

VELVA-- Madeline Kenn, 70; Donald Lundy, 46.

WILLISTON -- Mike Albert, 89.

WIMBLEDON -- Ronald Kern, 74.

