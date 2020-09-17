 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Obituaries - Sept. 17

State Obituaries - Sept. 17

{{featured_button_text}}

DICKINSON -- Liz Fadness, 15.

FARGO -- Dennis Wold, 82.

GRAND FORKS -- Travis Bursinger, 48.

LARIMORE -- Audrey Silcox, 89.

MINOT -- Jermaine Undhjem, 91.

MUNICH -- Lola Dease, 76. 

TIOGA -- Alice Kaldahl, 95.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News