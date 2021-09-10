State Obituaries - Sept. 10, 2021

ARVILLA -- Michael Cole, 72.
DICKINSON -- James Muckle, 94.
FARGO -- Wayne Anderson, 65; Rebecca Augustine, 60; Martha Friesen, 100; Richard Haaland, 75.
FREDONIA -- Edna Weispfenning, 91.
GRAFTON -- Delores DeSautel, 83.
GRAND FORKS -- Donna Schaffer, 68; Robert Stiles, 84.
MADDOCK -- Ruth McCloud, 93.
MAPLETON -- Scott B. Bellon, 70.
MINOT -- Edward Mosser, 70; Phyllis Sortland, 95.
VALLEY CITY -- Elizabeth Etzell, 94.
WILLOW CITY -- Jeffrey Diebold, 65.
