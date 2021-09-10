 Skip to main content
State Obituaries - Sept. 10, 2021
State Obituaries - Sept. 10, 2021

ARVILLA -- Michael Cole, 72.

DICKINSON -- James Muckle, 94.

FARGO -- Wayne Anderson, 65; Rebecca Augustine, 60; Martha Friesen, 100; Richard Haaland, 75.

FREDONIA -- Edna Weispfenning, 91.

GRAFTON -- Delores DeSautel, 83.

GRAND FORKS -- Donna Schaffer, 68; Robert Stiles, 84.

MADDOCK -- Ruth McCloud, 93.

MAPLETON -- Scott B. Bellon, 70.

MINOT -- Edward Mosser, 70; Phyllis Sortland, 95.

VALLEY CITY -- Elizabeth Etzell, 94.

WILLOW CITY -- Jeffrey Diebold, 65.

