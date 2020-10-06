 Skip to main content
State Obituaries - Oct. 6, 2020

BENTLEY --  Jeff Kilzer, 47.

BOTTINEAU -- Gladys Nehring, 91; Sylvia Skarphol, 97.

CAVALIER -- Janet Watson, 83.

DICKINSON -- Dorothy Kostelecky, 90; Mary Volesky, 75.

FARGO -- Harvey Kewley, 74; Roy Richardson, 59; Donald Scott, 84.

HARWOOD -- Harold Fee, 88.

JAMESTOWN -- Darlene Lund, 82. 

LISBON -- Dennis Buchholz, 86.

MINOT -- Warren Bollons, 77; Julie Gibbs, 60; Richard Olthoff, 79; Erna Starr, 71. 

VELVA -- Helga Haga, 96.

WEST FARGO --  Agnes Liudahl, 101.

