State Obituaries - Oct. 6, 2020

BENTLEY -- Jeff Kilzer, 47.
BOTTINEAU -- Gladys Nehring, 91; Sylvia Skarphol, 97.
CAVALIER -- Janet Watson, 83.
DICKINSON -- Dorothy Kostelecky, 90; Mary Volesky, 75.
FARGO -- Harvey Kewley, 74; Roy Richardson, 59; Donald Scott, 84.
HARWOOD -- Harold Fee, 88.
JAMESTOWN -- Darlene Lund, 82.
LISBON -- Dennis Buchholz, 86.
MINOT -- Warren Bollons, 77; Julie Gibbs, 60; Richard Olthoff, 79; Erna Starr, 71.
VELVA -- Helga Haga, 96.
WEST FARGO -- Agnes Liudahl, 101.
