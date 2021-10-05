 Skip to main content
State Obituaries - Oct. 5, 2021
State Obituaries - Oct. 5, 2021

BOTTINEAU -- Joyce Helgeson, 81; Florence Trebas, 99.

FARGO -- Robert LaFrance, 68; Richard Medley, 73; Donna Nalewaja, 81.

GRAND FORKS -- Ruth Holweger, 86.

JAMESTOWN -- Doris Greenstein, 88.

KILLDEER -- Richard Erickson, 77.

MANVEL -- Douglas Berntson, 74.

MINOT -- Pearl Nelson, 90.

NEW TOWN -- Janis Freeman, 62.

RUGBY -- Betty Vig, 77.

SAWYER -- Corey Klimpel, 58.

WAHPETON -- Janet Hermeling, 74.

WARWICK -- Kip Christofferson, 28.

WEST FARGO -- Harold Curtis, 86.

WILLISTON -- Grant Koivisto, 29.

