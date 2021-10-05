State Obituaries - Oct. 5, 2021

BOTTINEAU -- Joyce Helgeson, 81; Florence Trebas, 99.
FARGO -- Robert LaFrance, 68; Richard Medley, 73; Donna Nalewaja, 81.
GRAND FORKS -- Ruth Holweger, 86.
JAMESTOWN -- Doris Greenstein, 88.
KILLDEER -- Richard Erickson, 77.
MANVEL -- Douglas Berntson, 74.
MINOT -- Pearl Nelson, 90.
NEW TOWN -- Janis Freeman, 62.
RUGBY -- Betty Vig, 77.
SAWYER -- Corey Klimpel, 58.
WAHPETON -- Janet Hermeling, 74.
WARWICK -- Kip Christofferson, 28.
WEST FARGO -- Harold Curtis, 86.
WILLISTON -- Grant Koivisto, 29.
