State Obituaries - Oct. 29, 2020

CARRINGTON -- Jonathan Aljets, 25.

FARGO -- Paul Heinrich, 63; Arthur Peterson Jr., 83.

HORACE-- Carlos Valadez, 80.

LAMOURE -- Edna Oien, 101.

LEEDS -- Dale Schwanke, 73..

MINOT -- Joanne Norquist, 79; John Lavallie, 83; Richard Leavitt, 78; Betty Ostby, 82; Ted Selfors, 85.

MOHALL -- Ruth Solar, 84.

NORTHWOOD -- David Dokken, 79.

PISEK -- Tony Ebertowski, 38.

RUGBY -- Rose Parke, 92.

RUTLAND -- Bernice Banish, 91.

VOLTAIRE -- Donald Wunderlich, 94.

