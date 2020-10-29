State Obituaries - Oct. 29, 2020

CARRINGTON -- Jonathan Aljets, 25.
FARGO -- Paul Heinrich, 63; Arthur Peterson Jr., 83.
HORACE-- Carlos Valadez, 80.
LAMOURE -- Edna Oien, 101.
LEEDS -- Dale Schwanke, 73..
MINOT -- Joanne Norquist, 79; John Lavallie, 83; Richard Leavitt, 78; Betty Ostby, 82; Ted Selfors, 85.
MOHALL -- Ruth Solar, 84.
NORTHWOOD -- David Dokken, 79.
PISEK -- Tony Ebertowski, 38.
RUGBY -- Rose Parke, 92.
RUTLAND -- Bernice Banish, 91.
VOLTAIRE -- Donald Wunderlich, 94.
