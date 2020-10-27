State Obituaries - Oct. 27, 2020

BOTTINEAU -- Mary Linstrom, 84.
FARGO -- Clara Elhard, 70; Steven Filkins, 72; James Lehse, 73; Muriel Mohr, 95; Butch Thompson, 61.
GARRISON -- Clara Schell, 84.
GRAND FORKS -- Phyllis Baukol, 94; Miles Clow, 68.
HORACE -- Sandra Tronnes, 70.
JAMESTOWN -- James Schumacher, 86.
MARION -- Marillyn Ketterling, 93.
MAYVILLE -- Dan Walden, 83.
MINOT -- Linda Depute, 77; Kathleen Kondos, 96; Esther Opland, 92; Maxine Pankow, 86; Patricia Vedquam, 79; Raynold Vesey, 99; Robie Volk, 50; Sherman Whorley, 75.
TIOGA -- Darlene Hinderer, 81; Robert Messersmith, 83.
WEST FARGO -- Louise Sapa, 97; Mary Schroeder, 92.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.