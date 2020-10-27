 Skip to main content
State Obituaries - Oct. 27, 2020

BOTTINEAU -- Mary Linstrom, 84.

FARGO -- Clara Elhard, 70; Steven Filkins, 72; James Lehse, 73; Muriel Mohr, 95; Butch Thompson, 61.

GARRISON -- Clara Schell, 84.

GRAND FORKS -- Phyllis Baukol, 94; Miles Clow, 68.

HORACE -- Sandra Tronnes, 70.

JAMESTOWN -- James Schumacher, 86. 

MARION -- Marillyn Ketterling, 93.

MAYVILLE -- Dan Walden, 83.

MINOT -- Linda Depute, 77; Kathleen Kondos, 96; Esther Opland, 92; Maxine Pankow, 86; Patricia Vedquam, 79; Raynold Vesey, 99; Robie Volk, 50; Sherman Whorley, 75.

TIOGA -- Darlene Hinderer, 81; Robert Messersmith, 83.

WEST FARGO -- Louise Sapa, 97; Mary Schroeder, 92.

