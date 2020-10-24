 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Obituaries - Oct. 24, 2020

State Obituaries - Oct. 24, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

BOTTINEAU -- Eleanore Fauske, 97.

CANDO -- Paul Campbell Sr., 67.

FARGO -- Monty Scherer Sr., 75.

FRONTIER -- Earlise Duciaume, 80.

GRAND FORKS -- Darrell Asay, 64; Helen McShane Cooper, 100; Jodi Northington, 61; Joyce Stoltman, 90.

MAX -- Lorna Sambor, 99.

MCVILLE -- Bonita Olson, 85.

MINOT -- Myrtle Beaudoin, 97; Barbara Larson, 68; Trudith Sortland, 77.

REYNOLDS -- Jim Schaefer, 83.

SURREY -- John McGrail V, 61.

TIOGA -- Ellen Fox, 84.

VALLEY CITY -- Donalee Hansen, 59.

WAHPETON -- Brian Hallquist, 62; Edward Peterson, 77. 

WILLISTON -- Cheryl White Cloud, 69.

WEST FARGO -- Allan Diede, 76; Shirley Holland, 86.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News