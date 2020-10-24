State Obituaries - Oct. 24, 2020

BOTTINEAU -- Eleanore Fauske, 97.
CANDO -- Paul Campbell Sr., 67.
FARGO -- Monty Scherer Sr., 75.
FRONTIER -- Earlise Duciaume, 80.
GRAND FORKS -- Darrell Asay, 64; Helen McShane Cooper, 100; Jodi Northington, 61; Joyce Stoltman, 90.
MAX -- Lorna Sambor, 99.
MCVILLE -- Bonita Olson, 85.
MINOT -- Myrtle Beaudoin, 97; Barbara Larson, 68; Trudith Sortland, 77.
REYNOLDS -- Jim Schaefer, 83.
SURREY -- John McGrail V, 61.
TIOGA -- Ellen Fox, 84.
VALLEY CITY -- Donalee Hansen, 59.
WAHPETON -- Brian Hallquist, 62; Edward Peterson, 77.
WILLISTON -- Cheryl White Cloud, 69.
WEST FARGO -- Allan Diede, 76; Shirley Holland, 86.
