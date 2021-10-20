 Skip to main content
State Obituaries - Oct. 20, 2021

DEERING -- Ronald Kingsley, 70.

DICKINSON -- James Kolling, 54; Harold Sundgren, 83; Richard Tormaschy, 93; Gavin Westerlund, 23.

FARGO -- Kathy Dehne, 91; Matt Beshear, 46; Sylvia Borud, 76; Marie Finney, 81; Gwendolyn Holding Eagle, 45; Gene Nicholls, 93; Elsie Olson, 99; Donald Schwinden, 89.

GRAFTON -- Butch Cox, 77.

GRAND FORKS -- Corinne Dahl, 89; Barbara Dahlstrom, 76; William Tangen, 85.

HAVANA -- Linda Goltz, 74.

HILLSBORO -- Shelia Heinle, 67.

HUNTER -- Craig Canales, 64.

KENMARE -- Christine Sigloh, 84.

KINDRED -- David Snyder, 48.

MINOT -- Beth Rubbelke, 69; Antoinette Sellers, 94.

NORTHWOOD -- Avis Lindroos, 97.

PARSHALL -- Elaine Nelson, 94.

WEST FARGO -- Kenneth Johnson, 70; Debby McCann, 71; Barbara Lee Troy, 68.

