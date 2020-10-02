State Obituaries - Oct. 2, 2020

FARGO -- Roger Zeller, 77.
HILLSBORO -- Robert Doherty Jr., 79; David Reese, 75.
LAKOTA -- Harold Eidsness, 90.
WEST FARGO -- Ronald Gothberg, 80.
