State Obituaries - Oct.19, 2021
FARGO -- Ace Brandt, 60; Kathy Dehne, 91; Paul Kegel, 74; Sharon Kiland, 84; Rose Olson, 96.

GRAND FORKS -- Erick Johnson, 81; Gary Knabe, 82; Barbara Stalnaker, 83; Claudia Toprock, 75.

HANKINSON -- Arlie Boll, 95.

JAMESTOWN -- Dale Harr, 79; Steve Herrick, 57; Irene Vogel, 87.

MINOT -- Dwaine Hoff, 90; Wayne Johnson, 73; Sharon Marsden, 74; Keith Mogren, 68; Eunice Rostvedt, 96.

MOHALL -- Delores Beckedahl, 83.

PORTLAND -- John Cunningham, 68.

TOLLEY -- Ernest Mau, 76.

VERONA -- Dennis Hagen, 69.

WEST FARGO -- Sara DCamp, 38; Joyce Jendro, 74.

