State Obituaries - Oct. 14, 2020

BOTTINEAU -- Glenn Brandjord, 83.

CANDO -- Dale Farbo, 86.

DEVILS LAKE -- Elaine Anderson, 78; David Bertsch, 78; Wayne Simon, 78.

DICKINSON -- Karen Raschke, 78.

DRAYTON -- John Griffith, 76.

FARGO --  Leland Derr, 67; Troy Hegney, 51; Bryan Klose, 39.

GRAND FORKS -- Opal Knudson, 86; Mark Siegel, 71; Arnold Stegman, 84.

HARVEY -- Viola Filler, 103.

HILLSBORO -- Raymond Schlichtmann, 87.

JAMESTOWN -- Ruby Reimers, 84.

KILLDEER -- Dorothy Fischer, 86.

LAMOURE -- Bernard Weight, 85.

MAYVILLE -- Hartvick Olson, 89.

MINOT -- Viola Anderson, 90; Melvin Hausauer, 90; Elroy Herr, 77.

MOHALL --  Alda LaCrosse, 91; James Otto, 66.

NEW ENGLAND -- Frank Kilwein, 90.

VELVA -- Shirley DeFeyter, 76.

WEST FARGO -- Bruce Collins, 80; Rodney Gale, 69; Mary Sluke, 63.

