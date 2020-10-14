State Obituaries - Oct. 14, 2020

BOTTINEAU -- Glenn Brandjord, 83.
CANDO -- Dale Farbo, 86.
DEVILS LAKE -- Elaine Anderson, 78; David Bertsch, 78; Wayne Simon, 78.
DICKINSON -- Karen Raschke, 78.
DRAYTON -- John Griffith, 76.
FARGO -- Leland Derr, 67; Troy Hegney, 51; Bryan Klose, 39.
GRAND FORKS -- Opal Knudson, 86; Mark Siegel, 71; Arnold Stegman, 84.
HARVEY -- Viola Filler, 103.
HILLSBORO -- Raymond Schlichtmann, 87.
JAMESTOWN -- Ruby Reimers, 84.
KILLDEER -- Dorothy Fischer, 86.
LAMOURE -- Bernard Weight, 85.
MAYVILLE -- Hartvick Olson, 89.
MINOT -- Viola Anderson, 90; Melvin Hausauer, 90; Elroy Herr, 77.
MOHALL -- Alda LaCrosse, 91; James Otto, 66.
NEW ENGLAND -- Frank Kilwein, 90.
VELVA -- Shirley DeFeyter, 76.
WEST FARGO -- Bruce Collins, 80; Rodney Gale, 69; Mary Sluke, 63.
