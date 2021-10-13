State Obituaries - Oct.13, 2021

BELFIELD -- Gary Newton, 79.
DICKINSON -- Eugene Blum, 66; Ben Gawryluk, 72; Harlen Heinle, 81; Eugene Tormaschy, 90.
DRAYTON -- Rodney Puppe, 63.
ENDERLIN -- Janet Carlson, 85.
FARGO -- Anthony Bauer, 64; Dorothy Davis, 77; William Gellner, 88; Jesse Skow, 40; Myron Thoreson, 86.
GRAND FORKS -- Rufina Keegan, 91.
JAMESTOWN -- Jeannette Rindy, 83.
LANGDON -- Eva Westby, 95.
LARIMORE -- Joseph Waters, 25.
MINOT -- Jalen Ballard, 21; Pamela Eberle, 65; Earling Solbakken, 95.
MINTO -- Mark Lunski, 54.
SHERWOOD -- Oran Keith, 92.
WAHPETON -- Janice Medenwald, 83.
WEST FARGO -- Bryan Johnson, 61.
WILLISTON -- Ismael Bermudez Sandoval, 66; Jim Holman, 84.