 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Obituaries - Oct.13, 2021
0 Comments

State Obituaries - Oct.13, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BELFIELD -- Gary Newton, 79.

DICKINSON -- Eugene Blum, 66; Ben Gawryluk, 72; Harlen Heinle, 81; Eugene Tormaschy, 90.

DRAYTON -- Rodney Puppe, 63.

ENDERLIN -- Janet Carlson, 85.

FARGO -- Anthony Bauer, 64; Dorothy Davis, 77; William Gellner, 88; Jesse Skow, 40; Myron Thoreson, 86.

GRAND FORKS -- Rufina Keegan, 91.

JAMESTOWN -- Jeannette Rindy, 83.

LANGDON -- Eva Westby, 95.

LARIMORE -- Joseph Waters, 25. 

MINOT -- Jalen Ballard, 21; Pamela Eberle, 65; Earling Solbakken, 95.

MINTO -- Mark Lunski, 54.

SHERWOOD -- Oran Keith, 92.

WAHPETON -- Janice Medenwald, 83.

WEST FARGO -- Bryan Johnson, 61.

WILLISTON -- Ismael Bermudez Sandoval, 66; Jim Holman, 84.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sen. Ray Holmberg on Rescue Plan funding proposals

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News