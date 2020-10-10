 Skip to main content
State Obituaries - Oct. 10, 2020

DEVILS LAKE -- Elda Hatten, 88; Nancy Strand, 68.

FARGO --  Loretta Cornell, 94; Chandice Johnson Jr., 90.

JAMESTOWN -- Myron Hoeckle, 88; Eleanor Klug, 91.

MINOT -- Thomas Fiddler, 48; Russell Landphere, 70; Glen Zinke, 80.

PAGE --  Elvin Johnson, 83.

PEMBINA -- Frank Moll, 87.

RICHARDTON -- Catherine Kearnes, 102.

RUGBY -- Jacquiline Mahlum, 66.

VALLEY CITY -- Myron Trangsrud, 86.

WEST FARGO -- Reuben Braaten, 95; Steve Kjaer, 57. 

