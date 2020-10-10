State Obituaries - Oct. 10, 2020

DEVILS LAKE -- Elda Hatten, 88; Nancy Strand, 68.
FARGO -- Loretta Cornell, 94; Chandice Johnson Jr., 90.
JAMESTOWN -- Myron Hoeckle, 88; Eleanor Klug, 91.
MINOT -- Thomas Fiddler, 48; Russell Landphere, 70; Glen Zinke, 80.
PAGE -- Elvin Johnson, 83.
PEMBINA -- Frank Moll, 87.
RICHARDTON -- Catherine Kearnes, 102.
RUGBY -- Jacquiline Mahlum, 66.
VALLEY CITY -- Myron Trangsrud, 86.
WEST FARGO -- Reuben Braaten, 95; Steve Kjaer, 57.
