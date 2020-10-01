 Skip to main content
State Obituaries - Oct. 1, 2020

BOTTINEAU -- Marjorie Johnson, 86.

DENHOFF -- Joshua Jans, 24.

DEVILS LAKE -- Rena Aanstad, 89.

DICKINSON -- Gladys Gussey, 99; Ann Neurohr, 84; Ann Sevela, 96.

DUNSEITH -- Loren Dubois, 79.

FARGO -- John Bohanna Sr., 76; Donald Kercher, 82; John Strand, 82.

GARRISON -- Leonard Engel, 88.

GRAND FORKS -- Carol Delano, 76; Betty Jean Litzinger, 88.

JAMESTOWN -- William Scott, 83; DelRose Wicks, 96.

KINDRED -- Geraldine Hopewell, 86.

LAKOTA -- Dena Ferguson, 91; Shirley Olson, 81.

LIDGERWOOD -- LeRoy Odenbrett, 86.

LEEDS -- Virgil Anderson, 89.

MINOT -- Marvel Helgeson, 83; Cloyd Kittilson, 70; Lucille Schieve, 98.

OBERON -- Winfield Chaske Sr.; Ambrose Littlewind Jr., 55.

PARK RIVER -- David Dahlen, 72.

PEKIN -- Larry Rader, 70.

ROLETTE -- Daniel Mongeon, 65.

