State Obituaries - Nov. 5, 2021

FARGO -- Christina Heirman, 61.

GRAFTON -- Matthew Gerszewski, 59.

JAMESTOWN -- Alvin Baker, 79; Shirley Bertsch, 82.

LISBON -- Christie Urbach, 78.

MAYVILLE -- Rachel Payne, 58.

TIOGA -- Alice Sathre, 99.

WEST FARGO -- Judy Martinson, 83.

