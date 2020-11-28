State Obituaries - Nov. 28, 2020

DEVILS LAKE -- Todd Olson, 54.
FARGO -- Lorraine Baerwald, 93; Roger Loberg, 83; Jane Magerski, 69; Marion Paulson, 84; Regan Rohl, 59.
FORT TOTTEN -- Grace Lambert, 36.
GARRISON -- Ken Zook, 50.
GRAND FORKS -- Magdalene Holz, 63.
HILLSBORO -- Cecelia Park, 81.
JAMESTOWN -- Jeannine Nitschke, 90.
LANGDON -- Melissa Vikan, 39.
MINOT -- Violet Germain, 89; Larry Guttormson, 70; Teresa Harrington, 50; Daniel Depute, 78; Donald Walters, 90.
PARK RIVER -- Muriel Dahlen, 98.
RUGBY -- Delores Johnson, 90.
SHEYENNE -- Carl Gillig, 79.
SOURIS -- Martha Gravseth, 95.
VALLEY CITY -- Marlys Willson, 83.
WEST FARGO -- David Havelange, 64.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.