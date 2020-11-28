 Skip to main content
State Obituaries - Nov. 28, 2020

DEVILS LAKE -- Todd Olson, 54.

FARGO -- Lorraine Baerwald, 93; Roger Loberg, 83; Jane Magerski, 69; Marion Paulson, 84; Regan Rohl, 59.

FORT TOTTEN -- Grace Lambert, 36.

GARRISON -- Ken Zook, 50.

GRAND FORKS -- Magdalene Holz, 63.

HILLSBORO -- Cecelia Park, 81.

JAMESTOWN -- Jeannine Nitschke, 90.

LANGDON -- Melissa Vikan, 39.

MINOT -- Violet Germain, 89; Larry Guttormson, 70; Teresa Harrington, 50; Daniel Depute, 78; Donald Walters, 90.

PARK RIVER -- Muriel Dahlen, 98.

RUGBY -- Delores Johnson, 90.

SHEYENNE -- Carl Gillig, 79.

SOURIS -- Martha Gravseth, 95.

VALLEY CITY -- Marlys Willson, 83.

WEST FARGO -- David Havelange, 64.

