 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Obituaries - Nov. 27, 2020

State Obituaries - Nov. 27, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

COOPERSTOWN -- Eugene Heise, 88; Leonard Johnson, 94.

FARGO -- Lorraine Baerwald, 93; Gordon Kringler, 66.

FOREST RIVER -- John Riske, 77.

GRAND FORKS -- Dewey Garceau Jr., 88; Ilene Lind, 90; Dale West, 89.

GLENBURN -- LaVonne Hensen, 82.

LARIMORE -- Pamela Rodewald, 74.

MINOT -- Larry Guttormson, 70; Bill Henry, 72; Lorraine Lock, 90.

MINTO -- Roger Larson, 81.

MONTPELIER -- Norine Naze, 93.

PARK RIVER -- Selma Johnson, 98.

RUGBY -- Viola Collins, 85.

WILLISTON -- Clyde Sailer, 76; Stewart Selid, 62; Rayan Williams, 31.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News