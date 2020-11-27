State Obituaries - Nov. 27, 2020

COOPERSTOWN -- Eugene Heise, 88; Leonard Johnson, 94.
FARGO -- Lorraine Baerwald, 93; Gordon Kringler, 66.
FOREST RIVER -- John Riske, 77.
GRAND FORKS -- Dewey Garceau Jr., 88; Ilene Lind, 90; Dale West, 89.
GLENBURN -- LaVonne Hensen, 82.
LARIMORE -- Pamela Rodewald, 74.
MINOT -- Larry Guttormson, 70; Bill Henry, 72; Lorraine Lock, 90.
MINTO -- Roger Larson, 81.
MONTPELIER -- Norine Naze, 93.
PARK RIVER -- Selma Johnson, 98.
RUGBY -- Viola Collins, 85.
WILLISTON -- Clyde Sailer, 76; Stewart Selid, 62; Rayan Williams, 31.
