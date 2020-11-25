 Skip to main content
State Obituaries - Nov. 25, 2020

BELCOURT -- Metha Bercier, 98.

CARRINGTON -- John Manley, 90.

DEVILS LAKE -- Melvin Kunkel, 97; Marvin Schwab, 89.

FARGO -- Aaron Comford, 39; Linda Eggert, 72; John Matheson, 94; Theodore McCarthy, 46; Lois Rieniets, 101; Sharon Wermedahl, 87.

GRAND FORKS -- Fordyce Hanson, 78.

HATTON -- Marvin Strande, 93.

MINOT -- Larry Guttormson, 70; Charles Putnam, 85; Shirley Richter, 75; Laurence Scheresky, 91; Louise Stark, 81.

OBERON -- James Nelson, 88.

RUGBY -- Mildred Ingebo, 97.

VALLEY CITY -- Kyle Kohn, 56.

