State Obituaries - Nov. 25, 2020

BELCOURT -- Metha Bercier, 98.
CARRINGTON -- John Manley, 90.
DEVILS LAKE -- Melvin Kunkel, 97; Marvin Schwab, 89.
FARGO -- Aaron Comford, 39; Linda Eggert, 72; John Matheson, 94; Theodore McCarthy, 46; Lois Rieniets, 101; Sharon Wermedahl, 87.
GRAND FORKS -- Fordyce Hanson, 78.
HATTON -- Marvin Strande, 93.
MINOT -- Larry Guttormson, 70; Charles Putnam, 85; Shirley Richter, 75; Laurence Scheresky, 91; Louise Stark, 81.
OBERON -- James Nelson, 88.
RUGBY -- Mildred Ingebo, 97.
VALLEY CITY -- Kyle Kohn, 56.
