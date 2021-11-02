 Skip to main content
State Obituaries - Nov. 2, 2021

ARVILLA -- Linda Juberigan, 70.

BEULAH -- Genevieve Schumacher, 100.

CARRINGTON -- Gregory Johnson, 69.

ENDERLIN -- Shirley Stoffel, 91.

FARGO -- Rachael Blue, 32; Steve Christl, 62; Darlene Miller, 90; Myron Stern, 69; Vicky Swanson, 72; Paul Ujwok, 52; James White, 85.

FOREST RIVER -- Marilyn Ferguson, 85.

GARRISON -- David Roloff, 84.

GRAND FORKS -- Terrance Brenna, 77; Alma Helm, 99.

GRASSY BUTTE -- Larry Heiser, 68.

GLENBURN -- Edith Olson, 89.

HARVEY -- Patricia Ravnaas, 59.

JAMESTOWN -- Walter Hopkins, 60; Barbara Mittleider, 63; Michelle Jo Spanjer, 57.

KILLDEER -- Frank Wanner, 60.

MAX -- Ethel Hauf, 94.

MAYVILLE -- Mary Lou Aamold, 85.

MINOT -- Bernice Faul, 92; Victor Hannesson, 85; Dustin Hanson, 36; Ernest LeBlanc, 85; Stefanie Lewis, 38; Sidney Long, 59; Fr. Francis Lordemann, 75; Bruce White, 68.

MEDINA -- Clayton Meadows, 64.

MEDORA -- Naomi Rossow, 60.

STANLEY -- Marlene Holmberg, 88; Donna Lidstrom, 86.

STIRUM -- Janice Swanson, 83.

SURREY -- Gene Howard, 89; Joey Wald, 57.

THOMPSON -- Honoria Sorlien, 59.

TIOGA -- Eleanor Nehring, 88.

WAHPETON -- Janice Deike, 91.

WALHALLA -- Leo Kalis, 81.

WEST FARGO -- Robert Chevalier, 83; Kathy Halvorson, 70.

WILLISTON -- Travis Fowler, 40; Theresa Schaafsma, 59; Noreen Sergent, 62.

