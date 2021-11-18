State Obituaries - Nov. 18, 2021

BURLINGTON -- Marie Nielsen, 73.
DICKINSON -- Martha Marsh, 91.
FARGO -- Brian Morse, 31.
GRAFTON -- Rodney Nelson, 84.
GRAND FORKS -- Gordon Brandvold, 76; Delores Gerszewski, 78; Robert E. Koopman, 78.
GRENORA -- Marian Rasmussen, 88.
HARVEY -- Irene Keller, 89.
JAMESTOWN -- Lawrence Trautman, 72.
MILNOR -- James Robbins, 79.
MINOT -- Adeline Bergeron, 94; Marion Eresman, 95; Rosamond Schan, 94; Peggy St. Claire, 59.
NEW TOWN -- Virginia Cheechoo, 55, Edward Danks, 87.
VALLEY CITY -- Marjorie Jorissen, 82; Vivian Rensby, 102.
WAHPETON -- Mildred Matz, 97.
WILLISTON -- Darlene Bishop, 76.