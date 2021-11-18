 Skip to main content
State Obituaries - Nov. 18, 2021

BURLINGTON -- Marie Nielsen, 73.

DICKINSON -- Martha Marsh, 91.

FARGO -- Brian Morse, 31.

GRAFTON -- Rodney Nelson, 84.

GRAND FORKS -- Gordon Brandvold, 76; Delores Gerszewski, 78; Robert E. Koopman, 78.

GRENORA -- Marian Rasmussen, 88.

HARVEY -- Irene Keller, 89.

JAMESTOWN -- Lawrence Trautman, 72.

MILNOR -- James Robbins, 79.

MINOT -- Adeline Bergeron, 94; Marion Eresman, 95; Rosamond Schan, 94; Peggy St. Claire, 59.

NEW TOWN --  Virginia Cheechoo, 55, Edward Danks, 87.

VALLEY CITY -- Marjorie Jorissen, 82; Vivian Rensby, 102.

WAHPETON -- Mildred Matz, 97.

WILLISTON -- Darlene Bishop, 76.

