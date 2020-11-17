State Obituaries - Nov. 17, 2020

ADAMS -- Virginia Feist, 75.
BELCOURT -- Edward Wilkie, 75.
CARTWRIGHT -- Anders Lassey, 15.
CANDO -- Lavonne Matthews, 68.
CAVALIER -- Roger Jaster, 86; Orlo Mostad, 82.
FARGO -- Donald Longie, 85; Clarice Meyer, 75; Margaret Oakland, 84; Janice Semanko, 82; Evelyn Tweed, 90; Patricia Vacha, 69; Gerald Zaun, 89.
GRAND FORKS -- Joel Anderson, 77; James Arnold, 62.
GRAFTON -- Darlene Adamsen, 76; Valerican Schanilec, 93.
HARVEY -- Gene Melby, 91.
JAMESTOWN -- Jeanette Beyer, 89; Dorothy Pederson, 89; Paul Plath, 57; Anna Suckut, 94.
LANGDON -- Orlin Schanz, 80.
LISBON -- Virgil Ellingson, 82.
MAKOTI -- Wilmar Schenfisch, 93.
MINOT -- Erling Alm, 97; Darrell Borud, 83; Gerald Mahoney, 85; Vernis Nelson, 92; Faith Podolski, 83.
ORISKA -- Dorothy Orts, 73.
PARK RIVER -- Mildred Pokrzywinski, 86.
ROLETTE -- Alfred Henry, 63.
ROCKLAKE -- Wallis Knutt, 82.
SHEYENNE -- Douglas Smith, 84.
VALLEY CITY -- Harland Haugen, 77.
VELVA -- Wayne Bauer, 71.
VOLTAIRE -- Nathan Lorenz, 42.
WEST FARGO -- Brenda Egge, 65.
WILLISTON -- Dean Kinsey, 59.
