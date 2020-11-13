 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Obituaries - Nov. 13, 2020

State Obituaries - Nov. 13, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

ANAMOOSE -- Sally Stotz, 83.

DEVILS LAKE -- Jeannine Westby, 91.

DOUGLAS -- Richard Ostby, 81.

FARGO -- Kathy Hannestad, 86; Nancy Johnson, 95.

GRANVILLE -- Gladys Hiller, 91.

HATTON -- Linda Erickson, 73.

JAMESTOWN -- Velda Sam, 92.

LISBON -- Donald Olson, 87.

MANVEL -- Bonnie Arends, 70.

MINOT -- Betty Mae Graham, 89; Robert Grosz, 81; Jewell Grove, 95; Milton Gulbranson, 82; Eunice Hubrig, 93; Allen Larson, 91; Martha Seibel, 90; Tommy Tanberg, 67.

RUGBY -- Daryl Jordan, 69.

WILLISTON -- Donald Polson, 87.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News