State Obituaries - Nov. 13, 2020

ANAMOOSE -- Sally Stotz, 83.
DEVILS LAKE -- Jeannine Westby, 91.
DOUGLAS -- Richard Ostby, 81.
FARGO -- Kathy Hannestad, 86; Nancy Johnson, 95.
GRANVILLE -- Gladys Hiller, 91.
HATTON -- Linda Erickson, 73.
JAMESTOWN -- Velda Sam, 92.
LISBON -- Donald Olson, 87.
MANVEL -- Bonnie Arends, 70.
MINOT -- Betty Mae Graham, 89; Robert Grosz, 81; Jewell Grove, 95; Milton Gulbranson, 82; Eunice Hubrig, 93; Allen Larson, 91; Martha Seibel, 90; Tommy Tanberg, 67.
RUGBY -- Daryl Jordan, 69.
WILLISTON -- Donald Polson, 87.
