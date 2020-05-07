State Obituaries - May 7

State Obituaries - May 7

BELCOURT – Michelle Bercier, 50; Ricky Parisien Sr., 56.

BOTTINEAU – Mildred Wheeler, 92.

CROSBY – Robert Olson, 83; Harvey Peterman, 86.

FARGO – Alethea Jackson, 74; Jacqueline Meagher, 72; Char Pauls-Laufman, 70.

FORT TOTTEN – Kenda Spottedbird, 39.

GRAND FORKS – Howard Simonson, 93; Eileen Stanton, 73.

MINOT – Jeanne Flick, 84; Charles Thomason, 80.

MINTO – Susan Gudajtes, 71.

RUGBY – Elizabeth Burgard, 92.

WILLISTON – Gary Tofte, 72; Matthew Tuma-Fangsrud, 24.

