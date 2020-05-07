State Obituaries - May 7

BELCOURT – Michelle Bercier, 50; Ricky Parisien Sr., 56.
BOTTINEAU – Mildred Wheeler, 92.
CROSBY – Robert Olson, 83; Harvey Peterman, 86.
FARGO – Alethea Jackson, 74; Jacqueline Meagher, 72; Char Pauls-Laufman, 70.
FORT TOTTEN – Kenda Spottedbird, 39.
GRAND FORKS – Howard Simonson, 93; Eileen Stanton, 73.
MINOT – Jeanne Flick, 84; Charles Thomason, 80.
MINTO – Susan Gudajtes, 71.
RUGBY – Elizabeth Burgard, 92.
WILLISTON – Gary Tofte, 72; Matthew Tuma-Fangsrud, 24.
To plant a tree in memory of - May as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.