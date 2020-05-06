State Obituaries - May 6

State Obituaries - May 6

BALTA – Larry Bickler, 71. 

DEVILS LAKE – Norma Mitzel, 90.

FARGO – Cynthia Brown, 64; Kurtis Chaput, 59; Sharon Coit, 75; Curtis Kinney, 85; Gaylord Loftis, 65.

GRAND FORKS – Michael Kasprowicz, 71; Clyde Schultz, 92; Norman Sieg, 91.

HARVEY – Magdalena Thomas, 90.

JAMESTOWN – Vange Nenow, 83.

LAKOTA – Russell Schmidt, 87.

MAYVILLE – Donald Elliott, 65.

MINOT – Timothy Chilton, 53; Darlet Gange, 57.

PARSHALL – Darrel Brendle, 62.

SOUTH HEART – Barbara Metz, 90.

WILLISTON – Ione Barstad, 85.

