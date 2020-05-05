State Obituaries - May 5

State Obituaries - May 5

FARGO – Robert Dickerson, 65; Gladys Erickson, 92; Elaine Hanson, 91; Verda Mangin, 94.; Mary Moderow, 81; Beverly Olson, 94; Douglas Smith, 71; Lynn Strege, 81.

GRAND FORKS – Jacqueline Kvamme, 67.

HARWOOD – Doris Evans, 77.

MAYVILLE – Patricia Frost, 87.

MINOT – Steven Brookshire, 55; Lawrence Mack, 94; Jamie Murphy, 26; David Nickle Jr., 51; Arvilla Sutton, 95; Ray Waltzer, 95.

NEW TOWN – Marty Good Bear, 59.

NORTHWOOD – Gilman Beck, 85.

PARSHALL – Tracy Dyar, 49.

PEMBINA – Dennis Crotty, 72.

SURREY – Albert Brown, 84.

TAYLOR – Dorothy Barth, 81.

VALLEY CITY – Veronica Lyter, 99.

WEST FARGO – Conrad Meisch, 67.

