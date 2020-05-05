State Obituaries - May 5

FARGO – Robert Dickerson, 65; Gladys Erickson, 92; Elaine Hanson, 91; Verda Mangin, 94.; Mary Moderow, 81; Beverly Olson, 94; Douglas Smith, 71; Lynn Strege, 81.
GRAND FORKS – Jacqueline Kvamme, 67.
HARWOOD – Doris Evans, 77.
MAYVILLE – Patricia Frost, 87.
MINOT – Steven Brookshire, 55; Lawrence Mack, 94; Jamie Murphy, 26; David Nickle Jr., 51; Arvilla Sutton, 95; Ray Waltzer, 95.
NEW TOWN – Marty Good Bear, 59.
NORTHWOOD – Gilman Beck, 85.
PARSHALL – Tracy Dyar, 49.
PEMBINA – Dennis Crotty, 72.
SURREY – Albert Brown, 84.
TAYLOR – Dorothy Barth, 81.
VALLEY CITY – Veronica Lyter, 99.
WEST FARGO – Conrad Meisch, 67.
