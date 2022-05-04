 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Obituaries - May 4, 2022

FARGO -- Jeff Lendobeja, 39; Michael McGuire, 81; Jeanette Stone, 93.

GRAND FORKS -- Dorothy Kotrba, 99; Richard Taylor, 77.

LAKOTA -- Ruth Severson, 88.

NEWBURG -- Jon Tonneson, 76.

PARK RIVER -- Darlene Monson, 82.

WILLISTON -- Seth Lashman, 25.

