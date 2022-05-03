 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Obituaries - May 3, 2022

ANTLER -- Shirley Gubrud, 79.

FARGO -- Verneita Fields, 92; Jonathan Wallace, 40.

GRAND FORKS -- Linda Maszk, 73.

JAMESTOWN -- Mariann Van Eaton, 61.

MAYVILLE -- Ahna Mehus, 19.

MINOT -- Gail Bertsch, 74; Melva Putnam, 85; Lavon Sandvold, 92.

TOWNER -- Yvonne Thorson, 90.

