State Obituaries - May 27

BINFORD – Lorraine Edlund, 87. 

BROCKET – Frank R. Beck, 69.

CARPIO – Frederick Johnson, 87.

DEVILS LAKE – Edward Senger, 82.

DICKINSON – Rosalie Kudrna, 79.

FARGO – Arlene Gustafson, 85; Doris Kranz, 92; Lela Utter, 79.

FESSENDEN – Timothy Neumiller, 70.

GRAFTON – Vernon Russum, 93.

GRAND FORKS – Claudia Brooke, 63; Nancy Ellertson, 71; Leila Farder, 97.

HARVEY – Richard Weinmann, 77.

HILLSBORO – Dianne Schlichtmann, 69.

LAMOURE – Betty Peters, 91.

LISBON – Donald Lloyd, 87.

MAYVILLE – Gerald Evenstad, 81.

VALLEY CITY – Mary Casperson, 73.

WILLISTON – Rose Benson, 85.

WYNDMERE – Arlene Lillestol, 91.

