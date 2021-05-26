 Skip to main content
State Obituaries - May 26, 2021
BOTTINEAU -- Mildred Williams, 97.

CROSBY -- Linda Shaw, 68.

DICKINSON -- Ray Brewer, 34; Marilyn Metz, 84; Nick Symionow, 104; Marie Wax, 68.

FARGO -- Dayton Burkholder, 87; Richard Demro, 93; James Dever, 76; Sandy Harms, 73; Mildred Haugland, 101; Joyce Winroth, 93.

GLENFIELD -- Leander Walen, 87.

MINOT -- Lorene Gerhart, 88.

NECHE -- Leland DeMars, 81.

WALCOTT -- Wayne Haverland, 86.

WEST FARGO -- Shawn Bowman, 54.

