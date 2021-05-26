State Obituaries - May 26, 2021

BOTTINEAU -- Mildred Williams, 97.
CROSBY -- Linda Shaw, 68.
DICKINSON -- Ray Brewer, 34; Marilyn Metz, 84; Nick Symionow, 104; Marie Wax, 68.
FARGO -- Dayton Burkholder, 87; Richard Demro, 93; James Dever, 76; Sandy Harms, 73; Mildred Haugland, 101; Joyce Winroth, 93.
GLENFIELD -- Leander Walen, 87.
MINOT -- Lorene Gerhart, 88.
NECHE -- Leland DeMars, 81.
WALCOTT -- Wayne Haverland, 86.
WEST FARGO -- Shawn Bowman, 54.
