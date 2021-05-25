 Skip to main content
State Obituaries - May 25, 2021
FARGO -- Joseph Keller, 21; Richard Peterson, 71; Harold Voje, 89.

GRAND FORKS -- Elaine Anderson, 79; Jason Halvorson, 45; Suzanne Nelson, 86.

HEIMDAL -- Arden Georgeson, 84.

JAMESTOWN -- Arnold Becker, 84; Roger Walters, 74.

MINOT -- Lawrence Anderson, 97; Sally Berry, 71; Lavonne Jensen, 88; Marion Slind, 95.

ST. THOMAS -- John Oby, 73.

VALLEY CITY -- Sister Eloise Pulskamp, 100.

WILLISTON -- William Ortloff, 89.

