State Obituaries - May 23

CAVALIER – Phyllis Kihne, 95.

DEVILS LAKE – Thomas Taylor, 71.

FARGO – Nancy Erdmann, 62; Elvin Moran, 92.

HENSEL – Vincent Rambeck, 95.

LAKOTA – Esther Leith, 78.

LARIMORE – Jeanette Vigen, 81.

MINOT– Alyce Selfors, 85.

NEW ROCKFORD – Joseph Troske, 85.

NORTHWOOD – Bruce Coryell, 78; Pauline Sletten, 104.

WALHALLA – Curtis Jerome, 58.

WATFORD CITY – Lucas Faldalen, 29.

