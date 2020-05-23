State Obituaries - May 23

CAVALIER – Phyllis Kihne, 95.
DEVILS LAKE – Thomas Taylor, 71.
FARGO – Nancy Erdmann, 62; Elvin Moran, 92.
HENSEL – Vincent Rambeck, 95.
LAKOTA – Esther Leith, 78.
LARIMORE – Jeanette Vigen, 81.
MINOT– Alyce Selfors, 85.
NEW ROCKFORD – Joseph Troske, 85.
NORTHWOOD – Bruce Coryell, 78; Pauline Sletten, 104.
WALHALLA – Curtis Jerome, 58.
WATFORD CITY – Lucas Faldalen, 29.
