State Obituaries - May 22

BINFORD – Wallace Iverson, 97.

COLUMBUS – Bruce Engstrom, 75.

DEVILS LAKE – Patrick Charboneau, 74; Dale Nelson, 54; Isabelle Zacher Bosch, 91.

DRAYTON – Marlene Bates, 85.

FARGO – Travis Brienen, 38; Betty Martin, 67.

GRAND FORKS – Wayne Hrabik, 70.

MINOT– Shirley Bohmbach, 91; Elmer Poline, 86.

WILLISTON – Frances Lee, 97.

