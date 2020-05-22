State Obituaries - May 22

BINFORD – Wallace Iverson, 97.
COLUMBUS – Bruce Engstrom, 75.
DEVILS LAKE – Patrick Charboneau, 74; Dale Nelson, 54; Isabelle Zacher Bosch, 91.
DRAYTON – Marlene Bates, 85.
FARGO – Travis Brienen, 38; Betty Martin, 67.
GRAND FORKS – Wayne Hrabik, 70.
MINOT– Shirley Bohmbach, 91; Elmer Poline, 86.
WILLISTON – Frances Lee, 97.
To plant a tree in memory of - May as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.