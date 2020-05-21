State Obituaries - May 21

COLFAX – John Lee, 76.
DICKINSON – Elsie Malkowski, 77.
FARGO – Carole Bjugstad, 70; Russell Schroeder, 77; John Shulstad, 21.
GRAND FORKS – Robert Lewis, 69; Lowell Matejcek, 76; Viola Steers Rich, 95.
JAMESTOWN – Mildred Wilkinson, 100.
VALLEY CITY – Janice Syverson, 81.
WEST FARGO – Gene Kackman, 87; Stephan Remmen, 66.
WILLISTON – Gary Sax, 77.
