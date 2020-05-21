State Obituaries - May 21

State Obituaries - May 21

{{featured_button_text}}

COLFAX – John Lee, 76.

DICKINSON – Elsie Malkowski, 77.

FARGO – Carole Bjugstad, 70; Russell Schroeder, 77; John Shulstad, 21.

GRAND FORKS – Robert Lewis, 69; Lowell Matejcek, 76; Viola Steers Rich, 95.

JAMESTOWN – Mildred Wilkinson, 100.

VALLEY CITY – Janice Syverson, 81.

WEST FARGO – Gene Kackman, 87; Stephan Remmen, 66.

WILLISTON – Gary Sax, 77.

To plant a tree in memory of - May as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News