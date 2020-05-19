State Obituaries - May 19

BUFFALO – Harvey Coon, 98.

BURLINGTON – Joan Boule, 76.

DUNSEITH – Raymond LaFrombois, 55.

FARGO – Karen Brown, 67; Arlene Lee, 95; Robert Pratt, 73; LaVerne Sauer, 88; Jaime Swanson, 39. 

FORMAN – Alphonse Schreiner, 91.

GRAND FORKS Donald Dinkel, 92.

LIDGERWOOD – Mark Stenson, 72.

MINOT – Myron Hall, 75; Andrew Parisien, 21.

RUSO – Robert Johnson, 82. 

WAHPETON – Patricia Ward, 84. 

WEST FARGO – Celester Risovi, 93.

