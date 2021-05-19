State Obituaries - May 19, 2021

DEVILS LAKE -- MaryLou Tandeski, 78.
DICKINSON -- Karen Gentry, 65; Randy Klein, 57; Dillon Olheiser, 26; Martha Schiwal, 91.
FARGO -- Mary Patton, 87.
HARWOOD -- Wallace Nelson, 86.
LINCOLN -- LaDean Bruce, 54.
MANNING -- Elizabeth Nelson, 82.
MAYVILLE -- JeanAnn Fugleberg, 94.
MINOT -- Hattie Shaw, 88.
NORTONVILLE -- Irene Wirrenga, 100.
VALLEY CITY -- Mary Ann Miller, 78; Karen Monson, 69.
WEST FARGO -- Luella Hawley, 89.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.