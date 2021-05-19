 Skip to main content
State Obituaries - May 19, 2021
DEVILS LAKE -- MaryLou Tandeski, 78.

DICKINSON -- Karen Gentry, 65; Randy Klein, 57; Dillon Olheiser, 26; Martha Schiwal, 91.

FARGO -- Mary Patton, 87.

HARWOOD -- Wallace Nelson, 86.

LINCOLN -- LaDean Bruce, 54.

MANNING -- Elizabeth Nelson, 82.

MAYVILLE -- JeanAnn Fugleberg, 94.

MINOT -- Hattie Shaw, 88.

NORTONVILLE -- Irene Wirrenga, 100.

VALLEY CITY -- Mary Ann Miller, 78; Karen Monson, 69.

WEST FARGO -- Luella Hawley, 89.

