State Obituaries - May 18, 2021
ANAMOOSE -- Rueben Miiller, 90.

CANDO -- Arlene King, 67; Deborah Zikmund, 64.

FARGO -- Mary Albertson, 65; Jorde Hemmestvedt, 34; Patricia Johnson, 70; Matthew Warren, 62.

GLEN ULLIN -- Lorraine Schantz, 86.

HILLSBORO -- Diane Munter, 78.

HOOPLE -- Laura Carson, 86.

LISBON -- Sonja Olson, 78.

MAYVILLE -- Conway Simensen, 80.

SIBLEY -- Brian Lemley, 59.

WEST FARGO -- Terry King, 69.

WILLISTON -- Daryl Beard, 68; Clara Lindseth, 98.

