State Obituaries - May 14

CARRINGTON – Norma Neumiller, 94.
FARGO – Diane Hovater, 81.
GRAND FORKS – Judithe Heffron, 74; Isabel Lebacken, 86.
JAMESTOWN – Andrew Waldock, 69.
MINOT – Myrtle Arness, 86; Dennis Oothoudt, 79; Cornelia St. Croix, 84
OAKES – Rosalie Nelson, 93.
VALLEY CITY – Carlton Anderson, 89.
WEST FARGO – Patricia Gilbertson, 87.
To plant a tree in memory of - May as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.