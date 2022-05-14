 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Obituaries - May 14, 2022

DICKINSON -- Howard Gordon, 79.

MCCLUSKY -- Doris Bentz, 84.

MINOT -- Thelma Feist, 96.

NORTHWOOD -- Melba Antonson, 96.

TIOGA -- Uretta Sillerud, 80.

WEST FARGO -- Kevin McDonald, 60.

