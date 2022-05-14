State Obituaries - May 14, 2022

DICKINSON -- Howard Gordon, 79.
MCCLUSKY -- Doris Bentz, 84.
MINOT -- Thelma Feist, 96.
NORTHWOOD -- Melba Antonson, 96.
TIOGA -- Uretta Sillerud, 80.
WEST FARGO -- Kevin McDonald, 60.
Tags
- Obituary
- Maria Pokrzywinski
- Anna Biberdorf
- Patricia Metzger
- Rugby
- Alfred
- Richard Ben
- Mary Podoll
- Underwood
- Mike Hatzenbuhler
- Lamoure
- Towner
- Grand Forks
- Irene Zon
- Carol Davis
- Mavis Jones
- Richard Radde
- Donna Bedker
- Martin
- Jack Kost
- Robert Terry
- Donna Gross
- Fargo
- Douglas
- James Tesky
- Darryl Hickman
- Steven Brandt
- Jamestown
- Lake
- Shirley Herman
- Devil
- Stanley
- Jack Peterson
- David Lee
- Gene Knudsvig
- Alamo
- Gladstone
- Duane Perfett
- River
- Joann Riske
- Forest
- William Funk
- City
- Carol Tweten
- Avis Lenssen
- Litchville
- Minot
- Clara Laughlin
- Barbara Knutson
- Ronald Van Nelson
- Jud
- Thelma Barnick
- Harvey
- Cleo Bender
- Gene Wolley
- Oberon
- Brad Patzer
- Donald Olson
- Dunseith
- James Vigness
- Richard Fox Jr.
- Howard Holten
- Gerald Stordahl
- Shashene Morin
- Travis Anderson
- Patsy Gebeke
- Jon Wallace
- Lonnie Davis
- Kyle Benson
- Arlene Schaefer
- Doris Mueller
- Granville
- Rhonda Erie
- Debra Love
- Mcville
- Marilyn Quanbeck
- Donna Kalmbach
- Raydene Winnegge
- Hillsboro
- Colfax
- Damon Hage
- Bruce Bladow
- Shirley Gubrud
- Antler
- Mariann Van Eaton
- Linda Maszk
- Jon Tonneson
- Darlene Monson
- Ruth Severson
- Lakota
- Seth Lashman
- Helen Duden
- Kathleen Rolfe
- Peter Oppegaard
- Bruce Kaylor
- Geraldine Larson
- Ray
- Botany
- Arnegard
- Benson
- Beverly Hildre
- Fern
- Connie Kingsley
- Shirley Wiese
- Shari Carr
- Beach
- Cando
- Theresa Osteroos
- Joshua Lemke
- Burlington
- Darlene Albertson
- Ferry
- Robert Johnson
- Manvel
- Robert Engh
- Don Blanchard
- Sandra Biesiot
- Ryan Dusenberry
- New Town
- George Bakke
- Howard Gordon
- Doris Bentz
- Mcclusky
- Thelma Feist
- Northwood
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.