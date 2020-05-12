State Obituaries - May 12

State Obituaries - May 12

BOTTINEAU – Gerald Sather, 77.

CASSELTON – Duane Turchin, 50; John Woell, 97.

CAVALIER – Maida Stark, 86.

COOPERSTOWN – Janis Hagen, 96.

DICKINSON – Josephine Krush, 90.

DEVILS LAKE – Mackenzie Hagen, 24; Edwin Hartle, 78.

FARGO – Dorothy Coleman, 67; Andrew Laborico, 30; Sharon Otto, 75; Morris Pyle, 84.

GRAND FORKS – Frances Pokrzywinski, 95; Elizabeth Worner, 91.

HAMAR – Randy Gleason, 60.

HATTON – Jeanette Eide, 77.

JAMESTOWN – Lillian Salisbury, 101.

MINOT – Yvonne Isaacson, 94; Edward Schmidt, 74; Eunice Titus, 96; Keith White, 82.

RICHARDTON – Dorothy Milller, 93.

TOLNA – Harold Gleason, 89.

UPHAM – Steven Kornkven, 35.

