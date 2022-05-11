 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Obituaries - May 11, 2022

BEACH -- Edvegen Abraham, 96.

BOWMAN -- Eunice Gion, 91.

BURLINGTON -- Theresa Osteroos, 66.

CANDO -- Joshua Lemke, 37.

DICKINSON  -- Sharleen Kolling, 73.

FARGO -- Joan Horn, 82; Anthony LeMieur, 37; Shannon Seeb, 57.

JAMESTOWN -- Shari Carr, 69.

MINOT -- Thelma Feist, 96; MaryAnn Palda, 90.

